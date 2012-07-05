Ameren Warns Customers of Scam

Ameren Corporation - Utility customers should be on the look out for scammers. Ameren says crooks are trying to get customers social security numbers.

The better business bureau says the scam claims to credit 1500-hundred dollars to your account and asks that you make a payment today.

Never give out your social security, credit, debit card numbers, or checking account numbers to anyone that comes to your home, calls, or emails asking for it.

If a caller claims to be an Ameren representative you should hang up call police, and Ameren at 800.755.5000 immediately.