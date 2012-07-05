North Champaign Collision Keeps Man Hospitalized

CHAMPAIGN - A Champaign man remained hospitalized in the wake of a Wednesday head-on collision in north Champaign that left a Champaign woman injured and closed a major thoroughfare closed for almost four hours.

Andrew W. Lewis, 27, was expected to be formally charged with felony driving under the influence when he's released from Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken following a collision in the 1000 block of Bradley Avenue near Willis Avenue about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A Champaign police report said Lewis, whose last known address was in the 700 block of Erin Drive, was driving east on Bradley in an erratic manner when he allegedly ran a stop sign at McKinley Avenue and collided head-on with a westbound car near Willis.

Champaign police Sgt. Tom Frost said the driver of that car, Diane Smith of Champaign, whose age was not available, was taken to Carle Hospital with severe injuries. Hospital officials had no information about her condition Thursday.

There were at least two witnesses who provided police with information, the report said. The collision remains under investigation.

The report said Lewis was issued tickets for driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, reckless driving, disobeying a stop sign and improper lane usage.

The collision kept that section of Bradley closed for almost four hours while police investigated, Frost said.