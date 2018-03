Springfield - A Springfield man is behind bars for his role in a deadly stabbing. 46 year old Harry Ross of Springfield will spend the next 15 years in prison for second degree murder.

Ross is accused of stabbing 32 year old Johnny Larsen to death during an argument inside a home in the 19 hundred block of South 16th Street last April.

Larsen was stabbed once in the chest and collapsed outside the house and died.