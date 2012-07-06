Tours Available of Illinois Treasurer's Vault

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois Treasurer Dan Rutherford is offering public tours of the state treasurer's vault.

Visitors can tour the vault, which was installed in 1948 at the Illinois State Capitol. Another vault was used before that, but the whereabouts of that vault are a mystery. The rare tours will run every half hour starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. from July 23 to 27.

Rutherford says those interested in going on the tours should do so this summer. The treasurer says that's because the north wing of the Capitol will be under construction and there will be no tours next summer.

Springfield Mayor Mike Houston says he's eager for tourists and residents to visit the vault. He says more than a million people visit Springfield every year.