Hot Dog Eating Competition at Decatur Celebration

Decatur, IL - Decatur Celebration announces a Hot Dog Eating Competition on Saturday, Aug. 4, to celebrate Heinkel's Packing Company's 100 year anniversary.

Contestants must compete at a qualification event on Saturday, July 14, at 5pm at Curly's Sports Bar in Decatur, IL. Contestants must pre-register at www.heinkelspacking.com. Competition is limited to 50 competitors, first come first serve. Must be 18 years or older to compete.

The top 10 qualifiers will advance to the finals at Decatur Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 5pm on the Spotlight Stage for a chance to win:

First prize - $500 and 4 All-inclusive Coca-Cola Scoreboard Tickets for a Cardinals baseball game

Second prize - $250 and a $100 gift certificate to Heinkel's Packing Company

Third prize - $100 and a $50 gift certificate to Heinkel's Packing Company

"The hot dog eating competition is a fun and quirky way to acknowledge the achievement of Heinkel's Packing Company," said Lori Sturgill, Decatur Celebration producer.