Illinois' First Auditor General Dies at 87

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- A memorial service is planned Sunday for Illinois' first auditor general.

WUIS Radio reports Robert Cronson died Tuesday at a Springfield hospital. He was 87.

Illinois lawmakers picked Cronson to be auditor general in 1974, and he held that position for 17 years.

Current Auditor General Bill Holland took over after Cronson left and credits his predecessor with developing a professional office with high standards. Holland says his work over the last 20 years has built on what Cronson did in setting up the office.

The auditor general is responsible with monitoring state spending and making sure agencies comply with federal and state laws and regulations.

Cronson's memorial service is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at Kirlin, Egan and Butler Funeral Home in Springfield.