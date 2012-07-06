Firm laying off more than 500 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) -- A Morton-based company plans to fire more than 500 employees in Decatur after losing a contract to provide logistical services to Caterpillar Inc. But Caterpillar says it will now do the work itself and hire about the same number of people.

G & D Integrated filed notice with state officials that it plans to cut 535 jobs in Decatur. The state made that notice public this week. Companies are required to notify the state if they plan mass layoffs.

Caterpillar spokesman Jim Dugan said Friday that the manufacturer will hire about the same number of logistics employees in Decatur. But potential employees will have to apply for the jobs. Caterpillar has a large truck plant in town.

G & D Integrated did not immediately respond to a request for comment.