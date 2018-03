Maroa, Ill - Still no word on what caused a fire that destroyed a historic building in downtown Maroa Monday afternoon.

The two-story building, located on Main Street in Maroa, was in the process of being renovated. The bar was being turned into a pizza pub on the ground floor with apartments in the upper level. Fire officials say it appears to have started in the roof area; however, no official cause has been determined. No one was inside the bar at the time.