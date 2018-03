UPDATED

Decatur - A fatal accident on 2800 Brush College road happened around 11a.m., on Thursday. A semi and motorcyclist were involved.

As the semi was entering a private drive, the motorcyclist hit the rear tires of the semi. The 58 year old man driving the motorcycle from Lakewood died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 48 year old man from Fairview Heights was not injured. No citations or arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.