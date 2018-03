Champaign IL - Once again Champaign Marine Bank has been robbed. Police say a man entered the bank on South Neil Street shortly after one o'clock on Tuesday. The man handed the teller a note demanding money, he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The bank was robbed in May, but those men were arrested for that holdup. There has been a string of eight bank robberies since March in Champaign – Urbana.