Indicted Rep Could Be Expelled

Chicago - An Illinois House panel has recommended indicted state Rep. Derrick Smith be expelled from the Legislature over bribery allegations.

The Select Committee on Discipline voted 11-1 in favor of that penalty on Thursday after hearing evidence against Smith. All voted to find Smith at fault.

The Chicago Democrat is accused of taking a bribe. He's denied wrongdoing, has refused to step aside and is running for re-election in November.

Ultimately, the full House will have to vote on whether to take action against Smith.

Federal prosecutors say Smith took a $7,000 cash bribe in exchange for promising to steer a state grant to a daycare center. He denies the allegation.

Whatever legislators decide will have no effect on the criminal charges against Smith.