Legislators Against Moving Inmates out of Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Several legislators are criticizing Gov. Pat Quinn's administration for considering moving some prison inmates out of Illinois.

Democratic state Rep. Brandon Phelps of Harrisburg says consideration of the plan indicates the Corrections Department does not believe Illinois' surviving prisons will be able to handle all the inmates moved from Tamms Correctional Center if it closes.

Quinn has said he wants to close Tamms and the all-female Dwight Correctional Center on Aug. 31 to save an estimated $48 million.

Documents obtained by the Journal Gazette & Times Courier show at least nine inmates could be sent to prisons outside of Illinois in exchange for prisoners from that state.

Jerry Buscher of the Illinois Department of Corrections says an agreement on a transfer plan hasn't been worked out with other states.