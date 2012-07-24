Frito Lay Farmer Hit Hard By Drought

VILLA GROVE - Farmers are coming to terms with the reality of low yields this year. due to drought.

Villa grove farmer Jerry Watson says his corn yield will be down by between 50 and 70 percent.

That's a big hit for him as well as a major company with a plant here in Central Illinois.

Watson grows corn for Frito Lay and says the company will be affected by the corn shortage.

But he says there is such a small amount of corn in a bag of Frito Lay chips that even though the price of corn goes up, he doesn't expect the cost of the chips to go up.