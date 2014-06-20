Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso joined the WAND News team in June 2014. You can catch his forecast every weekday on WAND News Today from 5-7 am and on WAND News at Noon.



Adam's passion for the weather dates back to his earliest memories while growing up in Pittsburgh, PA. He started to pursue his dream by earning a B.S. in meteorology as well as a minor in geosciences (focusing on natural disasters) from Penn State University. Even as a student, Adam was on-air for several shows including Weather World, a nightly show dedicated to the weather which can be seen across the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



After graduating in 2011, his professional career started in Steubenville, OH where Adam was a meteorologist for three years at WTOV. During his time there, Adam earned the prestigious recognition as a "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" from the American Meteorological Society.



In his free time, you can find Adam playing volleyball, traveling around Central Illinois or cheering on the sports teams of Pittsburgh and Penn State -- sorry, Illini fans! If you ever see him out and about, feel free to tell him hello!

