Here at WAND, we pride ourselves on bringing you the most accurate weather forecasts in the area; in the summer of 2014, we became the first station in central Illinois confident enough to guarantee them. Over the next few months, "J.C.'s 3-Degree Guarantee" evolved into a unique partnership between local charities, WAND, and the IBEW.



The concept is simple. Five days a week on WAND News at 10, Chief Meteorologist J.C. Fultz will give you his 3-Degree Guarantee. He guarantees the next day's high temperature will be within three degrees of what he predicted.



The next day on WAND News at 6, J.C. will compare his forecast with the day's actual high temperature.

Each day J.C. gets it right, WAND and the IBEW will donate to a "charity of the month." WAND presents the money at the end of each month to the charity. It's WAND's way of giving back to the community while holding ourselves to the high standard and accuracy viewers have come to expect of WAND-TV.

The numbers don't lie; you can keep track for yourself on this page. While others may follow WAND by doing similar promotions, JC's forecasts continue to live up to the promise of being the most accurate in central Illinois (Decatur-Springfield-Champaign area). Everybody wins with JC's 3 Degree Guarantee.



MONTH ACCURACY MONEY DONATED

_______________________________________________________________________

August 2014 - 91.0% $11,000

July 2015

August 2015- 91.9% $12,000

July 2016



August 2016 100% $1,100

September 2016 90% $1,000

October 2016 100% $1,050

November 2016 100% $1,100

December 2016 91.3% $1,050

January 2017 76.2% $800

February 2017 75.0% $750

March 2017 86.9% $1,000

April 2017 80.9% $850

May 2017 90.9% $1,000