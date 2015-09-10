Champaign authorities investigate alleged attempted child abduction

SAVOY - Following an investigation, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a report of an alleged attempted child abduction in Savoy was determined to be unfounded.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies became aware of a social media post regarding a alleged attempted child abduction from Wal-Mart in Savoy. An investigation was conducted, after which authorities say they determined the report to be unfounded.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is encouraging citizens who have information on crimes in the area to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.