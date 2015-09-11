UPDATED: Springfield police investigate fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says officers are investigating a fatal shooting incident that took place on the city's east side Thursday night.



Springfield police say an officer was flagged down by a woman in the 2700 block of Poplar Avenue at about 9:07 p.m. According to police, the officer said the woman reported that her father had shot her husband during a domestic dispute inside of a home. Officers entered the home and found a man in a bedroom who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.



The woman's father, identified as Timothy Palmer, 44, was found in the home and was taken into custody. Palmer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries related to the domestic dispute, and then was arrested on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards identified the deceased as Don Danley Jr., 31. Edwards says preliminary autopsy results show that Danley's injuries were found "to be consistent with a homicide," and that lab tests are pending.



The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate, and is asking citizens who may have more information to call Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.