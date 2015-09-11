15th annual Fido Scurry kicks off September 12

UPDATE: The 15th Annual Fido Scurry took place today from 8 AM to 11 AM in Fairview Park.

Turnout was reported to be great despite the colder temperatures. An exact amount of those who attended will be available in a few days.

After the participants had finished their runs and walks for the morning, Macon County's only bomb detection canine Kid and handler Alan Engdale demonstrated bomb detection and handling techniques.

A detailed breakdown of the attendance and funds raised will be released at a later date.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DECATUR - The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation is inviting central Illinois residents and their pets to the 15th annual Fido Scurry on September 12.

This year's event will be held at Fairview Park from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Attendees will be able to take part in a 5K or one mile run/walk, a "back-to-school" themed pet parade and costume contest, refreshments, treats, door prizes, and much more. Awards will be given to run/walk participants in several categories.

The cost to participate in the run is $25, and will include a T-shirt and bandana. The walk will cost participants $10 each, or $20 per family, and includes one bandana. Additional T-shirts and bandanas will also be for sale during the event. Officials also say you will be able to register for the run/walk on the day of the event.

All proceeds from this event will benefit homeless and stray animals at Macon County Animal Control and Care Center, as well as develop Fido Field's Dog Parks throughout Decatur. For more information, call (217) 423-7387.