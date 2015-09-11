Rauner declares September 11, 2015 Patriot Day in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner has issued a proclamation, declaring that September 11, 2015 will be known as Patriot Day in Illinois.

Governor Rauner says the proclamation aims to honor those who were injured or killed during the September 11, 2001 attacks, as well as the first responders who provided aid following the attacks, and military personnel. Additionally, Rauner ordered all entities governed by the Flag Display Act to lower the United States and Illinois State flags to half-staff.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks 14 years ago.