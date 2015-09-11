Eastern Illinois Foodbank hosting 12-hour repacking event

URBANA - Eastern Illinois Foodbank officials say they will kick off Hunger Action Month with a 12-hour repack event on September 11.

This event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. at 2405 North Shore Drive in Urbana. Officials are encouraging citizens ages 10 and older to volunteer their time to repack bulk food into family-sized portions for distribution. Volunteers between the ages of 10 and 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Additionally, this event will feature a kids' zone for children ages five through 13, and their parents or guardians, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Volunteers will be able to enjoy food, music, and refreshments throughout the day.

For more information, visit http://www.eifoodbank.org/.