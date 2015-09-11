MCCD holding IDNR trapper education course

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District will host an Illinois Department of Natural Resources-approved trapper education course on September 19.

The course will be held at Rock Springs Nature Center from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Participants will learn about the basics of safe trapping during this course, which is required under state law for anyone under the age of 18 who wishes to receive a trapping license.

Attendees who successfully complete the course and pass a written test will receive a Trapper Education Certification card. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 423-7708.