Mattoon man facing DUI, aggravated assault charges

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department has announced that one man was arrested on several charges, including DUI and aggravated assault, during the early morning hours of September 10.

Mattoon police say Shawn Sawyer, 35, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. on North 19th Street. Police say Sawyer allegedly used his pickup truck to strike and run another motorist off of the roadway, then allegedly assaulted a person by using his truck to ram the person's vehicle while the person was still inside.

Police say the only injuries reported during these incidents were received by Sawyer. Sawyer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and then was taken to the Coles County Jail.

Sawyer faces preliminary charges of DUI - Alcohol, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and reckless driving. We will provide more details as they become available.