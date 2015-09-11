Silas Martin Memorial Concert to be held September 12

DECATUR - First Free Will Baptist Church is inviting central Illinois residents to a memorial concert that will benefit the fight against childhood cancers on September 12.

The Silas Martin Memorial Concert will begin with a youth rally at 4:30 p.m., leading up to performances by The Great Romance, Point 5, and Nick Bifano & The Innocents at 6:30 p.m. A portion of the ticket sales from this event will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand in memory of Silas Martin.

Tickets cost $12 per person, and may be purchased at the Decatur Civic Center. For more information, call (217) 853-9942.