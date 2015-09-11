U of I Study says Diet Soda Doesn't Save Calories

A study out of the University of Illinois says while many people drink diet soda to watch weight, the artificially sweetened beverages do not save calories. Researchers at the university of Illinois looked at the calorie intake of 22-thousand adults.

People who drank alcohol had the largest increase in daily calories, followed by people who drank soda. But while coffee and diet soda drinkers consumed the fewest calories, they ate more unhealthy foods loaded with fat and sugar.

Experts say those who drink diet soda may feel justified in eating more or may need more food to feel satisfied.