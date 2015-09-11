Vigil planned for Decatur veteran killed six years ago

DECATUR - A vigil is planned to be held on September 12 in memory of a Decatur veteran who died after being beaten by a group of teens six years ago.

Decatur police say Jerry Newingham, 61, was assaulted by a group of teens on the city's northeast side in August 2009. The Macon County Coroner says Newingham later died as a result of complications from injuries sustained during the assault.

Newingham's son, Jason Newingham, has organized a vigil in memory of his father. The vigil will be held at the scene of the crime, on the corner of West Sawyer Street and North Gebhart, at around 7:00 p.m.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.