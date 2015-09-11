400 First Responders Served Lunch In Decatur

Decatur – On the 14th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks local first responders were treated to a free lunch in Decatur’s Central Park.



“We really need to get the community to rally around these guys and show their support,” said business owner Mark Scranton who came up with the idea after the recent shooting deaths of police officers across the country. “They are really getting trashed right now. And they really need to know that there’s a lot of people out there that got their backs.”



Police work has changed since September 11, 2001.



“Twenty years ago when I went into service I had my duty belt and my service weapon on my side,” Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. Sweeney says todays officers have an arsenal of technology. “In car cameras, computers, all types of technology comes into play for 21st century policing.”



Over 400 meals were served to EMT’s, police, deputies and firefighters. The lunch was made from 25 smoked pork loins, chips, baked beans and cans of Pepsi.

