UPDATED: Man Struck by Vehicle in Urbana Crash

UPDATE: The Urbana Police Department has released further details concerning a man's death as a result of being struck by a vehicle in Urbana on Friday night.

Authorities have identified the deceased subject as 43-year-old Tyrone Eugene Harris. They have also identified the driver who struck him as 64-year-old Sumie Metz of Rantoul.

Metz was reported to approach officers when they arrived on the scene of the accident. She told Urbana police detectives that she struck an object in the roadway, unknown to her at the time of the collision, and she drove down the street then into a parking lot to investigate what she hit. At that point, Metz realized she had struck a person.

Metz was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and was released. She cooperated with the investigation and was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The autopsy for Harris confirmed he died as a result of injuries sustained by being struck by a vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing by the Urbana Police Department.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

URBANA – The Urbana Police Department reports officers responded to a fatal crash on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana on the night of September 11.

Authorities were dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 10:17 PM. Officers found a 43-year-old man struck by a vehicle at the scene. The vehicle and driver were located in the parking lot of a nearby business.

The man was administered first aid by officers and a passing doctor until an ambulance arrived. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries allegedly sustained in the crash.

The identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A 64-year-old woman was discovered to be driving the vehicle that allegedly struck the man. The woman has been released from the hospital after a medical evaluation and cooperated with the investigation by Urbana police detectives.

This incident is being investigated by the Urbana Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” with the information to CRIMES (274637).

We will provide more details as they become available.