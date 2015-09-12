Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 taking place Sept. 13

DECATUR – A fundraiser that raises money to provide Christmas gifts to Central Illinois veterans in need will be returning to Decatur’s Central Park on Sunday, September 13.

Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 is coming back for its seventh year with a variety of activities. This event was originally created as a fundraiser to assist veterans’ causes in memory of Pvt. John Gifford, who lost his life serving in Iraq on March 23, 2003.

This year’s theme of the day will be “Honor our Heroes to benefit our Patriots.”

A car and bike show will be taking place all day with proceeds going to the American Legion Post 105 and its veterans. Lisa Kaye and Michael Scherer will also be playing a free concert at 1:30 PM.

There will be a memorial service following the concert at 2:30 PM. This service will salute those who serve the county and community, from local law enforcement to emergency workers.

The 1st Responder Appreciation & Community Memorial Service will also be taking place to pay tribute to the 14th anniversary of those lost on 9-11.

A number of speakers will also be sharing their thoughts at the event. Communication Manager for the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Ret. Lt. Col. Ryan Yantis will be the featured speaker.

Show awards will be presented during the service.

All those present are encouraged to participate in the 11 Mile BG Nevitt Memorial Yellow Ribbon “Cruise” following the service. Participants will be given yellow ribbons to display showing their support for the troops, thank veterans and remember the events of 9-11.

The cruise will begin at the corner of West Main and Merchant streets and go west on Main Street to the Decatur Conference Center and will return on Main to downtown.

Further information is available by contacting Producer Ayn Owens by email at aynproductions@yahoo.com or by phone at 217-791-1385.

Donations to the American Legion Post 105 will be accepted during the event to provide Christmas presents for veterans in need.