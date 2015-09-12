Ripley Fugitive taken into custody in Macon County

DECATUR – A fugitive from Ripley, Tennessee has been taken into custody after being found in a residence in Decatur, Illinois.

24-year-old Joe Montrell Reed is currently being held in the Macon County Jail. Reed had recently been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List for multiple charges involving but not limited to aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Macon County Deputies told WAND News that Reed was arrested on five counts of aggravated robbery. Reed is also wanted through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Deputies also say Reed had a Macon County warrant out for domestic battery back in 2010.

Macon County deputies also revealed Reed has family in Decatur.

No court date has been set at this time. Authorities say Reed will be extradited to Tennessee once his paperwork is complete in Macon County.