Warner Library Hosts Identity Theft Prevention Program

CLINTON – The Vespasian Warner Public Library in Clinton will be hosting a program to help patrons protect themselves from identity theft.

This program will show attendees the number of ways financial and confidential information can be stolen and how to prevent it. The event is also geared toward protecting children from identity theft as well.

The program will last approximately 45 minutes. A 15 minute question and answer period will also be included.

Library officials urge community members to attend as the event is free and open to the public. The library is located at 310 North Quincy Street in Clinton.

Any questions should be directed to Marie at the library’s main number 217-935-5174.