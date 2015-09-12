Illini Shut Out the Leathernecks, 44-0

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Wes Lunt threw for 316 yards and a touchdown Saturday to lead Illinois to its second-straight blowout win, 44-0 over Western Illinois.

Lunt had 240 yards by halftime and Illinois (2-0) carried a 30-0 lead to the locker room.

Geronimo Allison was Lunt's favorite target with eight catches for 124 yards.

Western Illinois (1-1) was coming off a 35-3 win over fellow Football Championship Subdivision school Eastern Illinois. But the step up to a Big Ten team was a struggle. The Leathernecks finished the day with 141 total yards.

The win was the second straight for interim coach Bill Cubit after beating Kent State 52-3. Cubit took over after Tim Beckman was fired last month.

The shutout was Illinois' first since a 44-0 win over Charleston Southern in 2012.