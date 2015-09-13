Red Cross Volunteers Respond to Various Central Illinois Fires

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – American Red Cross volunteers were reported to have responded to at least three home fires over the course of the weekend.

Volunteers responded to home fires in Decatur, Paris and Clinton.

A fire occurred at a residence on the 2000 block of North Easy Street in Decatur on Saturday, September 12. Red Cross volunteers are currently assisting two adults and four children from this incident.

Another fire occurred on September 12 at a residence on the 400 block of West End Avenue in Paris, Illinois. Volunteers are currently assisting two adults and one child from this fire.

The final fire reported by the American Red Cross occurred at a home on the 6300 block of Magill Street in Clinton. Red Cross volunteers say they are assisting two adults and one child from this Sunday, September 13 incident.

The American Red Cross helps more than 225 families in central Illinois receive assistance after a disaster on an average annual basis.

Volunteers who assist on the scene of fires and other disasters are members of a local Disaster Action Team. They are specially trained to respond when a disaster strikes at any time of the day or night.

Additional information about preparing for fires and protecting against them is available at www.redcross.org/prepare.