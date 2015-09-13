Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office taking part in Illinois Rail Safety Week

ILLINOIS – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announces they will be participating in the Illinois Rail Safety Week to raise public awareness about being safe around railroads and other railroad property.

Local law enforcement will be acting in conjunction with the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and multiple local and state agencies throughout the week of September 13 through September 19.

The stated purpose of the safety week is to: “Promote education, conduct enforcement and promote continued engineering advances in an effort to raise public awareness which will lead to the prevention of collisions, deaths and injuries at places where roadways cross railroad tracks, on railroad right of ways and on railroad property.”

According to the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, Illinois ranked 2nd in the country for in grade crossing fatalities and 3rd in trespassing fatalities in 2014.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office will be focusing on educating the public as Decatur and Macon County are a major hub for rail activity.

Deputies will be focusing patrols at railroad crossings and railroad right of ways looking for violations and incidents of endangerment.

Further information about Illinois Rail Safety Week can be found by visiting www.illinoisrailsafetyweek.com.