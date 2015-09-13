2nd Annual Rt. 10 Farm Crawl Ushers in Fall Season

CLINTON – It marked the unofficial start to fall. The 2nd annual Rt. 10 Farm Crawl brought out hundreds to visit a few specialty farms ready to welcome the season that brings crisp air, changing leaves and a love of everything pumpkin.

Sunday, September 13, airport road was crawling, literally with families stopping by Triple M: Mariah's Mums & More patch, the Wagon Wheel Pumpkin Farm and the Timberview Alpaca Farm all to enjoy the fun that fall brings.

Triple M Farm Owner, Mariah Anderson said, "It’s an opportunity to connect our community with local agriculture especially specialty agriculture because we are so well known for our corn and soybeans so we all have unique agriculture backgrounds that we wanted to highlight so we're obviously selling all our mums here today."

All proceeds from the event go to the Clinton Relay for Life foundation.

The next stop, the Wagon Wheel Pumpkin Farm offered a venue for all things fall. From pumpkin patch tours to corn mazes to the Farmstead restaurant, there wasn’t anything the Martin Family didn’t think of.

Son of Owner Bryan Martin said, “Every year, we seem to get bigger and grow and add more things and different varieties of pumpkins, gourds, squash and lots of the things perfect for the kids."

The season for the facilities are now open we have added links to their websites on our Site Watch page.

Happy fall, ya'll!