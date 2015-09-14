Decatur Branch of NAACP hosting rally

DECATUR - Members of the NAACP's Decatur Branch have announced that the final rally in the "Journey to Justice" initiative will be held on September 15.

The rally will begin at 7:00 p.m. at 352 West Wood Street. Officials say the rally will allow members of the community to support the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2015.

The public is invited to attend this event. For more information about the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2015, visit https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/2867.