CICBC hosting blood drives in Decatur

DECATUR - Central Illinois Community Blood Center officials are encouraging central Illinois residents to donate blood at one of two Decatur blood drives scheduled during the month of September.

The first blood drive will be held on September 22, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Richland Community College. The second event will be held on September 24, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Millikin University.

Individuals interested in donating must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds. Additionally, you will need a valid photo I.D. or a CICBC Donor Card. Residents who last donated blood on or before July 30, 2015 will be eligible to donate at this drive.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 241-7550 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.