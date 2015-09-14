Clean Line Energy Partners hosting meetings about Grain Belt Express

SPRINGFIELD - Clean Line Energy Partners is inviting central Illinois citizens to attend a series of meetings about the Grain Belt Express project throughout September.

The Grain Belt Express project aims to construct an overhead power line through portions of central Illinois.  Officials say the project will modernize Illinois' electric grid and provide low-cost clean energy to the area.  Additionally, officials say affected citizens and landowners will receive more than $74 million from Clean Line.

The meetings will allow citizens to speak with project representatives about questions and concerns they may have regarding the Grain Belt Express.  We've included a list of meetings being held below:

Pike County 
Monday, Sept. 21, 2015 
10 am – 12 pm
Pittsfield Community Center
224 W. Washington Ave. 
Pittsfield, IL 62363 

Greene/Scott Counties
Monday, Sept. 21, 2015
5 pm – 7 pm
Grace Center
112 E. Palm St.
Roodhouse, IL 62082

Macoupin County 
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015 
8 am – 10 am 
Modesto Community Center 
201 E. Grand St. 
Modesto, IL 62667 

Montgomery County
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015
12 pm – 2 pm
Raymond Knights of Columbus Hall
510 E. Sparks St.
Raymond, IL 62560

Cumberland/Clark Counties 
Monday, Sept. 28, 2015
4 pm – 6 pm
Casey Country Club
203 NE 13th St. 
Casey, IL 62420 

Shelby County
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015
8 am – 10 am
Stewardson Community Center
108 S. Pine St.
Stewardson, IL 62463

Christian/Montgomery/Shelby Counties
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015
1 pm – 3 pm
American Legion - Post 317
100 E. North 1st St.
Oconee, IL 62553

For more information, visit http://www.grainbeltexpresscleanline.com/site/home.

