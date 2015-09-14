Clean Line Energy Partners hosting meetings about Grain Belt Express

SPRINGFIELD - Clean Line Energy Partners is inviting central Illinois citizens to attend a series of meetings about the Grain Belt Express project throughout September.

The Grain Belt Express project aims to construct an overhead power line through portions of central Illinois. Officials say the project will modernize Illinois' electric grid and provide low-cost clean energy to the area. Additionally, officials say affected citizens and landowners will receive more than $74 million from Clean Line.

The meetings will allow citizens to speak with project representatives about questions and concerns they may have regarding the Grain Belt Express. We've included a list of meetings being held below:

Pike County

Monday, Sept. 21, 2015

10 am – 12 pm

Pittsfield Community Center

224 W. Washington Ave.

Pittsfield, IL 62363

Greene/Scott Counties

Monday, Sept. 21, 2015

5 pm – 7 pm

Grace Center

112 E. Palm St.

Roodhouse, IL 62082

Macoupin County

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015

8 am – 10 am

Modesto Community Center

201 E. Grand St.

Modesto, IL 62667

Montgomery County

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015

12 pm – 2 pm

Raymond Knights of Columbus Hall

510 E. Sparks St.

Raymond, IL 62560

Cumberland/Clark Counties

Monday, Sept. 28, 2015

4 pm – 6 pm

Casey Country Club

203 NE 13th St.

Casey, IL 62420

Shelby County

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015

8 am – 10 am

Stewardson Community Center

108 S. Pine St.

Stewardson, IL 62463

Christian/Montgomery/Shelby Counties

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015

1 pm – 3 pm

American Legion - Post 317

100 E. North 1st St.

Oconee, IL 62553

For more information, visit http://www.grainbeltexpresscleanline.com/site/home.