Local high school students invited to EIU #FuturePanther Tailgate

CHARLESTON - Eastern Illinois University officials are inviting high school junior and seniors who are thinking about continuing their education at EIU to attend a free football tailgate and game on September 19.

Officials say this event is designed to give prospective students a look at life for EIU attendees. Participants will be able to enjoy the cookout and game, as well as a tour of campus and free T-shirt.

EIU Admissions Counselor Brittany Trimble says all junior and senior high school students from Effingham, Clark, Douglas, Edgar, Cumberland, Clay, Moultrie, and Shelby Counties are invited. The tailgate will kick off at 4:15 p.m., with the football game starting at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, or to register for this event, call (877) 581-2348.