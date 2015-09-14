Prospective Lake Land College students invited to Financial Aid Night

MATTOON - Lake Land College officials say they will host a series of Financial Aid Nights for citizens interested in enrolling in the 2016-2017 school year throughout the remainder of 2015.

During the events, officials will present attendees with information on the applications process, as well as financial aid programs at the institutional, local, state, and federal levels. All citizens interested in attending Lake Land College are encouraged to attend one of these meetings.

We've included a list of Financial Aid Night dates and locations below:

September 24, St. Elmo High School, 6:00 p.m.

September 29, Newton High School, 6:00 p.m.



October 5, Marshall High School, 6:00 p.m.

October 8, Cumberland High School, 6:30 p.m.

October 8, Windsor High School, 6:00 p.m.

October 15, Neoga High School, 6:00 p.m.

October 20, Stew-Stras High School, 6:30 p.m.

October 21, Teutopolis High School, 6:30 p.m.

October 21, Shelbyville High School, 5:30 p.m.

October 22, Effingham High School, 6:00 p.m.

October 26, Okaw Valley High School, 6:00 p.m.

October 28, Dieterich High School, 6:00 p.m.



November 4, Oakland High School, 6:30 p.m.

November 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 6:00 p.m.

November 9, Altamont High School, 6:00 p.m.

November 10, Charleston High School, 6:30 p.m.

November 12, Sullivan High School, 6:00 p.m.

November 16, Casey-Westfield High School, 6:00 p.m.

November 18, South Central High School, 6:00 p.m.

November 19, Martinsville High School, 6:00 p.m.



December 1, Paris High School, 6:00 p.m.

December 2, Mattoon High School, 6:00 p.m.

December 3, Ramsey High School, 6:00 p.m.

December 7, Kansas High School, 6:00 p.m.

December 9, Brownstown High School, 6:00 p.m.

For more information, call (217) 234-5231 or visit www.lakelandcollege.edu/financialaid.