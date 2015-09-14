Donations accepted for Operation Enduring Support

DECATUR - Central Illinois citizens are being encouraged to participate in Operation Enduring Support, an initiative that sends support packages to U.S. Military troops deployed overseas, this holiday season.

Operation Enduring Support sponsor Grace United Methodist Church has announced that donations of needed items and postage will be accepted through November 19, with packages being shipped out on November 30. Officials also say they need the APO/FPO addresses of loved ones who are serving overseas.

Donations may be dropped off at 901 North Main Street from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday every week. Needed items include non-perishable foods, powdered drink packages, games, puzzles, hand and foot warmers, personal care items, eye drops, and clothing.

For more information, or to submit APO/FPO addresses, call Ann Irwin at (217) 428-5936 or Diana Olson at (217) 429-5374.