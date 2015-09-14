Springfield police make arrest in robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened on September 11.

Springfield police say the robbery happened at the Walgreens location in the 1900 block of West Jefferson at about 7:30 a.m. Officers say the suspect allegedly implied that he was armed with a gun and demanded cigarettes and money from an employee. After receiving cash and cigarettes, police say the suspect ran from the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, Springfield police detectives began gathering information and started to search for the suspect. Authorities say patrol officers were familiar with an individual who lived in the area, and subsequently matched the suspect's description with this individual. Springfield police say they took the individual, identified as Cory Small, 35, into custody after finding that his clothing matched the suspect's description, as well as finding evidence linking Small to the crime on his person.

Springfield police say Small was taken to the Sangamon County Jail, where he faces a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery. We will provide updates as they become available.