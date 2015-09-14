Parents encouraged to check car seat during National Child Passenger Safety Week

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding citizens to ensure their children travel in proper car seats or booster seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to a news release from White's office, National Child Passenger Safety Week is held from September 13 through 19. Throughout the week, car seat check events performed by NHTSA-certified child passenger safety technicians will be held at 12 fitting stations across the state.

White adds that children under the age of eight must be secured in an appropriate child restraint system, and that parents are encouraged to keep children under 13 years of age in the back seat, where they are safest. Additionally, parents should not place rear-facing car seats in the front passenger seat in front of an active airbag.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com or call (866) 247-0213.