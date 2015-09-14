Urbana police continue investigation into fatal crash

URBANA - In an update to a story WAND brought you last week, the Urbana Police Department says a portion of North Cunningham Avenue will be temporarily closed on September 15 in order to allow officers to investigate a fatal crash that happened on September 11.



Urbana police say North Cunningham Avenue, between Airport Road and O'Brien Drive, will be closed to southbound traffic from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and to take the following detour if they must pass through the area:



- West on Airport Road

- South on Willow Road

- East on Anthony Drive



Police say Tyrone Harris, 43, died after being struck by a vehicle in Urbana on September 11. Harris' death is currently under investigation. We will provide more details as it becomes available.



