Sangamon County Circuit Clerk, Hickory Point Bank and Trust offering passport application event

SPRINGFIELD - The Sangamon County Clerk's Office is teaming up with Hickory Point Bank and Trust to offer citizens a convenient way to apply for a passport on September 19.

Officials say passport agents from Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo's office will be at Hickory Point Bank and Trust, located at 3131 West Wabash Avenue, to process passport applications. This service will be provided from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Individuals interested in applying for a passport are asked to bring a certified copy of their birth certificate, a valid photo ID, an approved passport photo, and certified copies of court orders for name change, custody, or adoption decrees. For more information, or if you have any questions, visit www.sangamoncountycircuitclerk.org or call (217) 747-5183.