Christian County authorities searching for man who escaped custody

CHRISTIAN COUNTY - The Christian County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man who escaped from custody during the evening hours of September 12.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says Gregory Hays, 21, escaped from the custody of a Christian County Sheriff Deputy in the parking lot of the Pana Police Department. Kettelkamp says the deputy was transporting Hays, who had been arrested on a domestic battery charge.

Authorities say the Christian County State's Attorney's Office has issued warrants for escape, criminal damage to state-supported property, theft of state-supported property, and domestic battery. Anyone who has information on Hays' whereabouts is asked to call Christian County Crime Stoppers at (217) 824-9100 or the Sheriff's Office at (217) 824-4961.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.