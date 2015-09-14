Millikin University to Host International Month Events

DECATUR- Millikin University’s Center for International Education will host International Month from September 17 until October 8, 2015.

Each year, the campus holds a variety of events to celebrate its international students, traveling abroad, and other issues. With these events, the campus and community have a chance to experience and learn about other world cultures.

Millikin will host an assortment of events and presentations throughout the month. International cuisine, International Fellowship Scholar Presentations, Study Abroad Fair, International Festival and Open House, and a presentation by Vadim Larramendi are among those scheduled.

For information on International Month or a scheduling of events, contact Millikin’s Center for International Education at (217) 424-3758 or Millikin University Media Relations Coordinator Dane Lisser at (2170 420-6636.