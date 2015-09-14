APL taking part in global awareness campaign

SPRINGFIELD- The Animal Protective League, APL, will take part in a global awareness campaign on September 24 to remember animals who have died in shelters or on the streets, and for the millions of animals currently in shelters awaiting adoption.

APL officials say they will join more than 138 countries around the world in participating in Remember Me Thursday. The walk will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2015 from 5:30 until 7:30 pm. The event is sponsored locally by Butler Funeral Home, Roselawn Pet Cemetery, Springfield Park District, and Edwin Watts Southwind Park.



APL encourages family and pets to attend the honorary walk and participate in the events.

For additional information regarding the walk, contact the Animal Protective League at 544-PETS (7387) or visit the group’s website at www.apl-shelter.org.