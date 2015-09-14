SIU to host Patient Safety Symposium

SPRINGFIELD – The Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield will be holding a patient safety symposium for health professionals to discuss various hot topics.

This symposium is titled “Fundamentally Human: An Innovative Exploration of Patient Safety” and will be hosted by the Midwest Healthcare Quality Alliance. It will be held from 8 AM to 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 7.

During this time, the event will focus on diagnostic errors and the impact of human factors on errors. There will also be discussion of improvements in the treatment of sepsis, acute kidney injuries and medication errors.

Several health professionals will also speak on prevention of diagnostic errors and improving sepsis survival and outcomes.

This event is free of charge for all Memorial Health System employees and SIU faculty, residents, students and staff. Any attendee outside these entities will have to pay a $45 fee.

Pre-registration is required for all those who plan to attend.

The symposium will take place at the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, located at 228 West Miller Street in Springfield. Additional information is available by following the link here or calling 217-588-2400.