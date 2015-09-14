Garden Hills Raises $5,455 for Alzheimer’s Walk

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Unit 4 School District announces Garden Hills Elementary’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team raised $5,455 and continues to raise awareness.

Champaign-Urbana’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place on Saturday, September 12. The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Garden Hills students will also be able to support their teachers to end Alzheimer’s during the week of September 21 – 29.

Thirty students who contributed to the cause will also be attending a Success Ceremony on September 30. They will be invited to “Stick it to Alzheimer’s” by placing a piece of tape onto faculty member Mr. Myers and sticking him to the wall.

The fundraising total will also be announced during the assembly.

Further information about Walk to End Alzheimer's and upcoming events are available by following the link here.