Chicago Man Hit by Car in Mattoon

MATTOON – The Mattoon Police Department reports they responded to a traffic accident on Sunday, September 13 in which a pedestrian was reported struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lakeland Boulevard at 10:41 PM.

Officers discovered a male subject in the roadway when they arrived on the scene. The subject was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

Mattoon Police say the victim is 55-year-old Steve J. Monte of Chicago.

An Illinois State Police accident re-constructionist was called to assist in the investigation. Preliminary results indicate Monte was walking in the middle of the southbound lane when he was struck.

This investigation is ongoing by the Mattoon Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Coles County Coroner’s Office. We will provide more details as they become available.